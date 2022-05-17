Sheffield Utd star Sharp left bloodied by fan attack following play-off loss to Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United star Billy Sharp was left bloodied after he was attacked by a fan following the Championship play-off second leg at Nottingham Forest.

Forest won that second leg on penalties, with fans rushing the field after seeing their side seal their spot at Wembley for the finale.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom said after the match that Sharp was injured during the pitch invasion as the Blades player was left bloodied.

What was said?

“It’s assault," Heckingbottom said. "We’ve seen one of our players attacked.

"He’s shook up, bleeding, angry. It’ll be dealt with.”

What happened?

As Forest fans rushed the pitch, Sharp, a former Forest player himself, was seen on the sideline in the moments following his side's loss.

While standing still, Sharp was tackled by an onrushing supporter, who seemed to lower his shoulder into the Blades star.

Sharp crashed to the ground as the fan ran away.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked by a fan during the pitch invasion after Nottingham Forest defeated his side on penalties.



[Warning: graphic content] pic.twitter.com/uOHdrrbNnP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 17, 2022

Forest statement

"Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight’s match at The City Ground," the club said in a statement.

"The Club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.

"The Club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club."

