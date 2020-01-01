Shaw seeking inspirational silverware with Manchester United as he looks to emulate boyhood hero Cole

The England international grew up wanting to follow in the footsteps of the former Arsenal and Chelsea star, and has his eye on winning trophies

Luke Shaw is looking to help to major silverware and inspire the next generation of supporters, much like his own boyhood idol Ashley Cole once did.

The international has played a part in , and League Cup successes during his time at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have, however, failed to build on those triumphs and make the collection of prestigious prizes a regular occurrence.

During Sir Alex Ferguson’s iconic reign in Manchester, any season without tangible reward was a failure. Shaw is determined to see United scale those heights once more, and thinks the loyal fan base deserving to see English football’s most decorated club return to the loftiest of perches.

“How big the club is and how successful it’s been in the past, I think [is what] inspires all of us, especially the ones that are there now,” Shaw told the Red Devils’ official website. “We’ve seen how good and how great it is when the club’s winning trophies and we obviously want to get to that stage and inspire young people, like I once was, watching United win a trophy.

“The squad, the group we have, is amazing. Everyone gets on great and we all love each other and we all want to push each other towards that goal of winning trophies. On the other hand, my family and friends I’d love to celebrate with and hopefully I’ve got times like that to come and I can live it in real life.”

Shaw’s role model, former and star Cole, earned himself an enviable collection of medals during his playing days – including three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, a win and Europa League crown.

On those he looked up to, Shaw said: “Obviously I would have to go towards a left-back and one I watched a lot.

“For me, he was probably one of the best left-backs ever in the game: Ashley Cole. Like I said, I watched him a lot and I wanted to become a player like him.

“I was lucky enough to go to an England camp with him and it was amazing to be around someone I idolised so much and I watched a lot of him and he was the player I wanted to be like when I grew up.”