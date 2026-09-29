How to buy Shakira tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Global Latin pop icon Shakira is taking the stage worldwide for her electrifying Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Renowned for her dynamic dancing and legendary chart-topping anthems like Hips Don't Lie and Whenever, Wherever, the Colombian star continues to shatter box office records across stadiums and arenas globally.

With tickets selling out rapidly for every leg of the tour, GOAL has all the details on tour dates, pricing, and how to secure your seats right now.

When is Shakira?

Date & Time Event Location Tickets October 2, 2026 at 8:30 PM Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Iberdrola Music, Madrid, Spain Tickets October 3, 2026 at 8:30 PM Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Iberdrola Music, Madrid, Spain Tickets October 4, 2026 at 8:30 PM Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Iberdrola Music, Madrid, Spain Tickets October 9, 2026 at 8:30 PM Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Iberdrola Music, Madrid, Spain Tickets October 10, 2026 at 8:30 PM Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Iberdrola Music, Madrid, Spain Tickets October 11, 2026 at 8:30 PM Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Iberdrola Music, Madrid, Spain Tickets November 21, 2026 at 8:00 PM Offlimits Music Festival Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets November 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Great Pyramid of Giza, Cairo, Egypt Tickets

Where to buy Shakira tickets?

Official tickets for Shakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour were made available through Ticketmaster, the primary ticket vendor for her international concert dates. Fans seeking direct face-value passes can check Ticketmaster for primary allocation releases.

If you are unable to secure passes during initial sales, StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. StubHub gives concertgoers an accessible platform to browse available seating sections worldwide.

How much are Shakira tickets?

Official ticket prices on Ticketmaster start at $85 USD for upper-level general seats, while lower-tier and floor passes range between $180 USD and $350 USD depending on the city and venue.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with starting prices around $109 USD.

Here is a quick summary of starting prices:

Standard Upper Tier (Official): Starts at $85 USD

Lower Tier & Floor (Official): $180 USD to $350 USD

Secondary Market General Entry (StubHub): Starts at $109 USD

Everything you need to know about Shakira

Shakira remains one of the most successful Latin crossover artists in music history, boasting multiple Grammy Awards and decades of global hit singles. Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour celebrates her critically acclaimed album alongside iconic fan favorites.

Each concert features state-of-the-art stage production, elaborate choreography, and non-stop energetic hit tracks. With venue capacities filling up fast, fans are advised to plan ahead and secure tickets early.

Venues recommend arriving well before showtime to clear security checks and find your seats smoothly before performance starts.