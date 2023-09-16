Seventeen Las Palmas players were left behind at the airport as they were making their way to Seville for their next La Liga match.

WHAT HAPPENED? Las Palmas suffered a huge problem on Saturday as 17 players missed their flight to Seville after stopping for a coffee at the airport, according to Carrusel. The players were left behind as the team flew out to Madrid before then heading for Seville.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The team have picked up just two points from their opening four games of this season and are struggling in Spain's top flight. The match against Sevilla on Sunday will be difficult, so they'll certainly need those 17 to be a part of the squad if they are to pick up their first win of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAS PALMAS? The first course of action is to ensure those players find a way to Seville. Beyond that, they face a tough match on Sunday afternoon against Sevilla, a side who are also looking for their first win of the campaign having begun with three successive defeats.