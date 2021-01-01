Ramos wants 'five more years' at top level but says Real Madrid contract situation hasn't changed

Sergio Ramos says he can play at the highest level for five more years – but admits his contract situation at Real Madrid is no closer to being solved.

The Madrid captain’s contract is set to expire this summer and several of Europe’s top clubs have been linked with signing him on a free transfer.

Goal has learned Zinedine Zidane’s side are monitoring Villarreal defender Pau Torres as speculation continues to surround Ramos, but the 34-year-old says he is only focusing on the season at hand.

What has Ramos said?

"I wish I could say something, but everything remains the same," Ramos told reporters.

"All I'm thinking about is coming back and finishing the season in the best possible way. There's no news of my renewal, I wish I could [say something].

"I'm calm and I'm only thinking about playing again and winning a trophy."

‘I gave my soul for the Madrid badge’

Ramos hasn’t played since Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Club in the Supercopa de Espana on January 14, having undergone surgery on a knee injury.

Despite that setback, he believes he still has plenty of time left in his career – as long as the injuries don’t pile up.

"You can't please everyone, but there's one thing you can't erase: everything you've won," he said.

"The only thing that worries me is that they know that I'm a real guy, that I gave my soul for the Madrid badge.

"I've always stood up for myself and I've always told the truth. I'm honest, humble and hard working. It is on the basis of performance that the player should be judged.

"I can play five more years at the highest level. If injuries are not too bad, my mentality will help me."

