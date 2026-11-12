'He is a DICTATOR!' - Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter launches SCATHING attack on Gianni Infantino

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Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has launched a scathing attack on Gianni Infantino, labelling his successor a "dictator" in a remarkable new interview. The 90-year-old also revealed that UEFA are actively preparing to back a rival candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

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Blatter launches stunning verbal attack

Blatter has heavily criticised current chief Infantino. Speaking to German magazine Der Spiegel, the former football administrator delivered a stunning verbal assault on his successor.

Blatter's comments arrive as the global governing body prepares for its upcoming presidential elections. He accused Infantino of operating with absolute power and alienating staff at their Zurich headquarters.

'He is a dictator'

Blatter did not hold back in his assessment of the current FIFA regime. He painted a picture of an isolated and autocratic leader operating at the very top of the organisation.

"He is a dictator," Blatter stated. "People from FIFA tell me that no one has the right to go up in the elevator with him. He is 'untouchable'. Infantino no longer knows limits, he understands nothing of this. Perhaps he should be sent to a psychiatrist."

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UEFA plot their next move

Beyond the personal attacks, Blatter revealed crucial details about the upcoming political landscape. He claimed that UEFA is preparing to challenge Infantino's reign directly.

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"UEFA has a plan, in the coming weeks they will announce an opposing candidate," Blatter explained. This follows UEFA's previous decision to withdraw their support for the current president.

Despite this European resistance, Infantino remains the heavy favourite to secure re-election. He currently enjoys widespread backing from confederations across Africa, Asia, and South America.

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Wenger and Coe emerge as options

Time is running out for UEFA to finalise their challenger, with the deadline for candidacies closing next Wednesday. Several high-profile figures are currently weighing up a potential bid for the presidency.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly among the contenders holding UEFA's backing. The Frenchman is expected to decide this week whether he will officially stand against Infantino.

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Meanwhile, Blatter has thrown his personal support behind World Athletics president Sebastian Coe. "Coe was also president of the FIFA Ethics Committee and has a strong personality," he stated. "It would be good to have a president from the cradle of football, England."