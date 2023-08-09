'We already have a second goalkeeper' - Juventus ultras take brutal swipe at Romelu Lukaku in fresh protest against potential transfer for Chelsea striker

Romelu Lukaku has been the subject of a brutal swipe from Juventus ultras ahead of a potential transfer from Chelsea.

Lukaku has already agreed personal terms with Juventus

Transfer depends on Vlahovic and Chelsea

Juve Ultras warn Belgian ahead of transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Inter Milan striker is inching closer to a move to Turin from Chelsea which could potentially see Dusan Vlahovic go in the opposite direction. In fact, it has been reported that he has already agreed to personal terms with the Bianconeri and will sign a three-year deal, with an option for an additional year.

However, Lukaku has been sent a stern warning by Juventus Ultras, the Curva Sud, ahead of the move as they held up a banner outside the Allianz Stadium stating: "Lukaku stays in Milan, we already have a second goalkeeper."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reference is to the infamous incident in the Champions League final when Lukaku inadvertently blocked a goal-bound header from Inter team-mate Federico Di Marco that ensured Manchester City took the title. The golden opportunity went begging and the Nerazuri succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul.

WHAT NEXT? If Lukaku indeed moves to Juventus this summer, the striker might receive a hostile reception from the fans, who also protested against his potential arrival last month. His negotiations with the Bianconeri, going behind Inter's back, seems to have not gone down well with the fans and the striker might face more flak for it if he completes a permanent move from Chelsea.