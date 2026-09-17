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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoScotland
team-logoSlovenia
Book Scotland vs Slovenia Tickets
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How to get Scotland vs Slovenia tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League B
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Slovenia

Scotland take on Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League B. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Scotland host Slovenia in an exciting UEFA Nations League group-stage encounter at the historic Hampden Park in Glasgow on October 6, 2026. This crucial Group E match brings together two ambitious European sides battling for essential tournament points.

GOAL provides all the essential information you need to secure your seat at Hampden Park. Discover official purchasing platforms, ticket pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

Scotland vs Slovenia TicketsBuy now

When is Scotland vs Slovenia UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Scotland vs Slovenia takes place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, though official kick-off time details are yet to be confirmed.

Where to buy Scotland vs Slovenia tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Scottish Football Association (SFA) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Scotland national team home fixtures. The official portal is your primary destination to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Ticomboare your way to go.

Scotland vs Slovenia TicketsBuy now

How much are Scotland vs Slovenia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official SFA ticketing portal typically start at €30 for general admission seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and location inside Hampden Park.

On secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €52 per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Scotland vs Slovenia TicketsBuy now

Scotland vs Slovenia UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Scotland vs Slovenia Form

Scotland go into this match with three wins, no draws, and two losses from their last five fixtures. Their two most recent results were defeats — a 3-0 loss to Brazil and a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, both at the World Cup. Before those setbacks, they beat Haiti 1-0 and won 4-0 against Bolivia in a friendly. Scotland scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, and they drew 1-1 with Cyprus before that. Their only win in the run came against Montenegro, a 3-2 away victory. Slovenia scored six goals and conceded six across those five games.

SCO

SCO - Form

CUW
W4-1
BOL
W0-4
HAI
W0-1
MAR
L0-1
BRA
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SVN

SVN - Form

SWE
D1-1
HUN
L1-0
MTN
W2-3
CYP
D1-1
CRO
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Scotland vs Slovenia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended 2-2, a World Cup qualifying draw in Ljubljana in October 2017. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Scotland have one win, Slovenia have none, and three matches ended level. Scotland's only victory in that run came in the reverse fixture of that qualifying campaign, a 1-0 win in Glasgow in March 2017.

Head to Head

ScotlandDrawSlovenia
2
3
0
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
2
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
FT
Friendlies
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
1
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
3
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
FT
7Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5


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