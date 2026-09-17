How to get Scotland vs Slovenia tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Scotland host Slovenia in an exciting UEFA Nations League group-stage encounter at the historic Hampden Park in Glasgow on October 6, 2026. This crucial Group E match brings together two ambitious European sides battling for essential tournament points.

GOAL provides all the essential information you need to secure your seat at Hampden Park. Discover official purchasing platforms, ticket pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Scotland vs Slovenia UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Scotland vs Slovenia takes place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, though official kick-off time details are yet to be confirmed.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Where to buy Scotland vs Slovenia tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Scottish Football Association (SFA) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Scotland national team home fixtures. The official portal is your primary destination to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Ticomboare your way to go.

How much are Scotland vs Slovenia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official SFA ticketing portal typically start at €30 for general admission seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and location inside Hampden Park.

On secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €52 per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Scotland vs Slovenia UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Scotland vs Slovenia Form

Scotland go into this match with three wins, no draws, and two losses from their last five fixtures. Their two most recent results were defeats — a 3-0 loss to Brazil and a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, both at the World Cup. Before those setbacks, they beat Haiti 1-0 and won 4-0 against Bolivia in a friendly. Scotland scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, and they drew 1-1 with Cyprus before that. Their only win in the run came against Montenegro, a 3-2 away victory. Slovenia scored six goals and conceded six across those five games.

Scotland vs Slovenia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended 2-2, a World Cup qualifying draw in Ljubljana in October 2017. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Scotland have one win, Slovenia have none, and three matches ended level. Scotland's only victory in that run came in the reverse fixture of that qualifying campaign, a 1-0 win in Glasgow in March 2017.



