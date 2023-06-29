It’s a scarf, honest! Wrexham find ingenious way around towel ban as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney are called upon to support fan project

Wrexham appear to have found an ingenious way around the towel ban being imposed by the Football League with a new range of “scarves”.

Dragons promoted back to Football League

EFL looking to ban drying of balls

Supporters draw up a cunning plan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are readying themselves for a return to League Two after claiming the National League title in record-breaking style last season. Prolific striker Paul Mullin led that promotion charge, with 47 goals in all competitions, but the Welsh outfit have plenty of weapons in their armoury. One of those is Ben Tozer’s long throws, but they could be impacted as the EFL is looking to ban the use of towels with which to dry balls that go out of play. Wrexham supporters, though, have a cunning plan up collective sleeves!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham fans are flaunting the idea of producing a range of oversized scarves that will help to keep supporters warm during the chill of autumn, winter and spring – although they may, perhaps, come in handy for other things as well.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been urged to get behind the tongue-in-cheek project, which is offering free “scarves” to all of those sat in the first two rows at SToK Racecourse!