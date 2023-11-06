Watch out Man Utd! Saudi chiefs want to meet Bruno Fernandes to discuss potential move away from Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly garnered interest from Saudi Arabia with the Portuguese set to meet with Saudi officials.

PIF wants Bruno Fernandes

Saudi officials to meet Portuguese

Also targeting De Bruyne and Salah

WHAT HAPPENED? After Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational signing, the Saudi Pro League has been able to enlist the talents of some of the greatest names in international football. Many players, including Riyad Mahrez, Neymar, and Karim Benzema, have moved from Europe to the Middle East. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's top brass is still looking to get the finest players possible, hoping to sign Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is reportedly also considering a move for Manchester United's captain, according to Italian reporter Rudy Galetti.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes signed with the Old Trafford team in January 2020. Ahead of this season, he replaced Harry Maguire as captain of the team. He has played 200 games for the Red Devils, scoring 67 goals.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

GOAL AR

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Portuguese will be in action on Wednesday when his club face Copenhagen in the Champions League.