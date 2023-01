Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates in the Saudi All-Star XI which will face Lionel Messi and PSG?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will come face to face once again on Thursday as Paris Saint-Germain take on a Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly match in Riyadh.

The Portuguese star will finally make his maiden appearance in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr earlier in January.

All the tickets are already sold out as the Asian nation awaits a blockbuster clash featuring two of the greatest footballers of all time.

Who is in the Saudi All-Star XI team?

New Al-Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to lead the Saudi All-Star XI against PSG. He will be in the company of players like former Brazil international Luis Gustavo and Saudi Arabia internationals Mohammed Kanno and Salem Al-Dawsari, who had scored his team's winning goal against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.

Former Arsenal and current Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina had to undergo elbow surgery and will not feature in this tie.

Position Player Club Nationality Goalkeeper Amin Bukhari Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Defender Saud Abdulhamid Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Defender Ali Al-Bulaihi Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Defender Jang Hyun-soo Al-Hilal South Korea Defender Khalifah Al-Dawsari Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Defender Ali Lajami Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Defender Abdulelah Al-Amri Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Defender Abdullah Madu Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Defender Sultan Al-Ghannam Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Midfielder Abdullah Otayf Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Midfielder Mohammed Kanno Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Midfielder Andre Carrillo Al-Hilal Peru Midfielder Matheus Pereira Al-Hilal Brazil Midfielder Luis Gustavo Al-Nassr Brazil Midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Midfielder Sami Al-Naji Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Midfielder Talisca Al-Nassr Brazil Midfielder Pity Martinez Al-Nassr Argentina Midfielder Salem Al-Dawsari Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Portugal Forward Moussa Marega Al-Hilal Mali

Where to watch Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG?

beIN Sports have the right to broadcast the game. Other than their channels, the match will also be available on PSG's official YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch pages.