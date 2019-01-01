Sarri still wants two signings despite Chelsea transfer ban

Maurizio Sarri is still hoping to bring in “one or two players” this summer despite continuing to face the threat of a transfer ban.

As things stand, the Blues are heading towards a two-winder embargo.

They have been stung by FIFA sanctions after being found guilty of breaching regulations regarding the registration of overseas players under the age of 18.

Their efforts to get that decision overturned have so far been unsuccessful, with world football’s governing body upholding their original call.

Chelsea are now planning to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with the Premier League outfit still looking to bolster their ranks.

A deal for United States international Christian Pulisic is already in place, while loan star Gonzalo Higuain can be taken on a permanent basis, but Sarri acknowledges that he is going to need more if his side are to start closing the gap on title challengers and .

The Italian coach, who has reiterated his desire to stick around at Stamford Bridge amid questions of his future, has said of his recruitment plans: "I don't believe when you buy 10 players.

"I think we have to buy only one or two players.

"It's very difficult to cover the gap at the moment. We need to work, probably we need to do something from the market. It's not easy, because the level of the top two is very, very high.

"Otherwise it's very difficult to improve immediately. I think we are a very good team, so we need only one, two players, no more."

While being of the opinion that reinforcements are required in west London, Sarri is yet to discuss possible targets with his bosses at Chelsea.

Until they have completed the appeal process against their ban, there is little the club can do when it comes to pursuing new recruits.

Sarri added: "We didn't speak about the market.

"Also because, at the moment, we don't know if we'll be able to go into the market.

"If the club is banned from making any transfers, then we'd have to keep the squad we have and bring some of the loan players back in, and that would give them an opportunity to play more.

"But, for me, that's not something that should be used to get an opportunity to play. It should be down to hard work and playing well."

Chelsea do have a number of players currently out on loan that could come back in to bolster their numbers, with the likes of Kurt Zouma, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham among those who could be returned to Sarri’s squad.