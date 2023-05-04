'Sara perche ti amo' - Lyrics, video & meaning of AC Milan fans' San Siro chant

If you are in attendance at any of AC Milan's games, especially at San Siro, and you hear the fans singing to the tune of the Italian single 'Sara perche ti amo' ahead of the walkout, there is no way you are going to unhear it any time soon.
The song 'Sara perche ti amo' was released in February 1981 by the Italio disco group Ricchi e Poveri, written by Pupo and Daniele Pace and presented at the Sanremo Festival in 1981. It translates to 'It will be because I love you' in English.
Although the fans sing the song with small variations to the lyrics, GOAL brings you the lyrics and meaning behind the popular Italian song.
'Sara perche ti amo' song lyrics
You can see the lyrics to the song in Italian below, with an English translation.
Lyrics in Italian
Che confusione
Sarà perché ti amo
È un'emozione
Che cresce piano piano
Stringimi forte e stammi più vicino
Se ci sto bene
Sarà perché ti amo
Io canto al ritmo del dolce tuo respiro
È primavera
Sarà perché ti amo
Cade una stella
Ma dimmi dove siamo
Che te ne frega
Sarà perché ti amo
E vola vola si sa
Sempre più in alto si va
E vola vola con me
Il mondo è matto perché
E se l'amore non c'è
Basta una sola canzone
Per far confusione
Fuori e dentro di te
E vola vola si va
Sempre più in alto si va
E vola vola con me
Il mondo è matto perché
E se l'amore non c'è
Basta una sola canzone
Per far confusione
Fuori e dentro di te
Ma dopo tutto
Che cosa c'è di strano
È una canzone
Sarà perché ti amo
Se cade il mondo
Allora ci spostiamo
Se cade il mondo
Sarà perché ti amo
Stringimi forte e stammi più vicino
È così bello che non mi sembra vero
Se il mondo è matto
Che cosa c'è di strano
Matto per matto
Almeno noi ci amiamo
E vola vola si sa
Sempre più in alto si va
E vola vola con me
Il mondo è matto perché
E se l'amore non c'è
Basta una sola canzone
Per far confusione
Fuori e dentro di te
E vola vola si va
Sarà perché ti amo
E vola vola con me
E stammi più vicino
E se l'amore non c'é
Ma dimmi dove siamo
Che confusione
Sarà perche ti amo
Lyrics in English
What a mess
It will be because I love you
It's an emotion
Which grows slowly
Hold me tight and stay closer to me
If I'm fine with it
It will be because I love you
I sing to the rhythm of your sweet breath
It's spring
It will be because I love you
A star falls
But tell me where we are
Why you care
It will be because I love you
And fly flies you know
It goes higher and higher
And fly, fly with me
The world is mad because
And if there is no love
Just one song is enough
To get confused
Outside and inside you
And fly fly you go
It goes higher and higher
And fly, fly with me
The world is mad because
And if there is no love
Just one song is enough
To get confused
Outside and inside you
But after all
What's weird
It's a song
It will be because I love you
If the world falls
Then we move
If the world falls
It will be because I love you
Hold me tight and stay closer to me
It's so beautiful that it doesn't seem real to me
If the world is crazy
What's weird
Crazy for crazy
At least we love each other
And fly flies you know
It goes higher and higher
And fly, fly with me
The world is mad because
And if there is no love
Just one song is enough
To get confused
Outside and inside you
And fly fly you go
It will be because I love you
And fly, fly with me
And stay closer to me
And if there is no love
But tell me where we are
Ma dimmi dove siamo
What a mess
It will be because I love you
You can listen to the song here!
Meaning of AC Milan fans' San Siro chant
With Europop becoming popular at the time and the song 'Sara perche ti amo' making its mark, AC Milan were going through tough times in the early 1980s.
The Rossoneri made it out of Serie B for the second time in three years and would then go on to taste success domestically as well as on the European stage.
'Sara perche ti amo' was eventually adopted to be played before the matches start at San Siro as a way of celebrating the club's history and success over the years.
What are the variations in lyrics?
Going by the original lyrics above, through all the confusion, falls and moments of glory, the song resonates with the emotions of the Rossoneri fans. However, the fans began to swap the line “perché ti amo” (because we love you) with “perché tifiamo” (because we support you).