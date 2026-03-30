Sampdoria: Pafundi’s season may be over, Viti is training separately; injuries remain a concern

Sampdoria continues to grapple with a high number of injury problems, a recurring theme in recent seasons. The latest setback is that of Simone Pafundi, who has been sidelined by a flexor muscle injury that is likely to have already brought his season to a premature end. On average, a recovery from this type of injury takes at least a month, and probably longer given the need for a gradual return to action without rushing things, as well as the risk of recurrence. This is, in fact, the same leg that was injured back in October, although on that occasion the muscle involved was the rectus femoris. Moreover, the timing was particularly tricky for the Udinese-owned playmaker, who, like the rest of the team, found himself at the centre of a major backlash. His name had been explicitly mentioned during a confrontation with the fans, who were criticising him for spending several evenings in nightclubs at a rather difficult time. Beyond that, however, Pafundi’s absence adds to an already fragile situation and brings the issue of the squad’s physical condition back into focus, amid setbacks and recoveries that have never been entirely straightforward.





Attention now turns to Mattia Viti. The defender has not been training with the squad since Friday and is currently training separately. The official line is that this is a precautionary measure: Viti is considered to be physically ‘run down’, and the club preferred to avoid taking any risks during the international break. He is expected to rejoin the rest of the squad on Wednesday, meaning he should be available for the next match, on Easter Monday against Empoli. However, the issue of ‘management’ remains central – a term which, as highlighted by Il Secolo XIX, features frequently in communications from the medical department.

This is an approach already adopted in the past, as in the case of Oliver Abildgaard, who was initially sidelined due to calf fatigue and was thought to be close to a return. Here too, there was talk of ‘management’, but the Dane was then forced to miss three consecutive matches against Venezia, Carrarese and Avellino. Calf problems, in particular, represent a common thread: Massimo Coda, Liam Henderson and Dennis Hadzikadunic have all suffered from them to date, with the latter still undergoing treatment alongside Pafundi. The Bosnian has also missed his national team call-up, and it is unlikely he will recover in time for the Empoli match. Andrea Conti is also one to watch, having experienced mild discomfort in his right calf between Friday and Saturday, though he is improving and on track for recovery. The prevalence of these issues raises questions about the causes, including the condition of the pitches used in recent weeks.