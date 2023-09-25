Are Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis engaged?! Chelsea and Australia striker seems to tease big news in photo with USWNT star

- Kerr posted a photo on Instagram with partner Mewis
- Teased engagement news
- Kerr and Mewis are in a relationship since 2020
WHAT HAPPENED? Kerr uploaded several photos on Instagram of her memories from the month of September which will end in less than a week's time. The very first photograph on her post was herself taking a selfie with Mewis on her side.
The moment Kerr uploaded the Instagram post, fans across the world started speculating if the duo would get engaged soon.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kerr and Mewis started dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship a year later when after the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian uploaded a photo on Instagram with the couple kissing and captioned it with just a red heart emoji.
WHAT NEXT FOR SAM KERR? Kerr will be next seen in action on October 1 when Chelsea begin their Women's Super League 2023/24 campaign against Tottenham Hotspur.