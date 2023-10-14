Sam Kerr is up and running! Chelsea star scores first goal of the season before Erin Cuthbert strikes late to seal 2-0 win against West Ham

Sam Kerr opened her Women's Super League account for the season as she helped fire Chelsea to a 2-0 win against West Ham at Kingsmeadow on Saturday.

Kerr scored decisive goal

Cuthbert added second late on

Blues unbeaten after three games

TELL ME MORE: Making her first start of the season, the Australia sensation broke the deadlock after 36 minutes and it had been a coming for a while. The 30-year-old had been knocking at the door as Lauren James carved out chances for her, but she was left frustrated by an offside and a couple of tame efforts. In the end, it was Niamh Charles who teed up the goal, whipping the ball in from the left side for the striker to head beyond Mackenzie Arnold. Substitute Erin Cuthbert was excellent after coming on, seeing two long-range efforts pose a threat before a lovely run and one-two set her up for a fine goal from inside the West Ham box to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

THE MVP: While James, Charles and Cuthbert deserve a lot of credit for their strong displays, Kerr was the gamechanger with her goal. She was a constant thorn in the side of the West Ham defence and did her best to bring her team-mates into the attack until she went off with just over 10 minutes left.

THE BIG LOSER: West Ham defender Shannon Cooke had a tough time up against James on the wing and came out second best. But even without the pressure of the England star, she had too many dodgy moments. She completely ignored Kerr at the back post for the opening goal and earlier on saw a failed clearance go straight to James for a dangerous cross.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Emma Hayes' team will hope to make it four games unbeaten in the league when they meet Brighton on October 22.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐