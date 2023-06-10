Salt Bae back for more! World Cup villain seen in attendance at Champions League final

World Cup villain Salt Bae has been spotted at the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, captured headlines around the world when he invaded the pitch and held the 2022 World Cup trophy after Argentina beat France in Qatar. He is now in attendance for Saturday's Champions League final, although it isn't clear if he will be able to get his hands on the trophy once again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The celebrity chef, who has made his name by cooking steak for high-profile customers, was investigated by FIFA after finding his way onto the pitch after Argentina beat France, even forcing players to pose for selfies. FIFA subsequently confirmed that he was not authorised to enter the field of play.

WHAT NEXT? In Saturday's European showdown, Inter are aiming to win their second major trophy of the season after lifting the Coppa Italia, while City are aiming to complete the treble after winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.