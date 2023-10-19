Jadon Sancho is officially for sale! Man Utd want outcast to leave permanently in January as club see no way of resolving Erik ten Hag feud

Jadon Sancho has been reportedly put up for sale as Manchester United want outcast to leave permanently in January.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English forward was omitted from the squad for United's match against Arsenal in September due to unacceptable training performances, according to Erik ten Hag. Sancho was furious with the decision and called out his manager in public with an Instagram post, which further damaged the relationship between the two.

Since then he has been banished from first-team training and Ten Hag remains adamant that he will not allow the player back into the fold unless he tenders an unconditional apology.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the Mirror, United plan to sell him on a permanent deal in the January transfer window as the feud continues between the pair. However, the Red Devils must accept a cut-price deal for the player they bought for £73 million in 2021 as his market valuation has almost halved to around £40m.

Borussia Dortmund remains an option for Sancho, whereas, Barcelona and Juventus are also keeping a close eye on the situation. However, the latter two are only interested in a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

WHAT NEXT? Sancho will have to watch on from the sidelines again when Manchester United return to action against Sheffield United on Saturday.