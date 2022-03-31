Incredible Salah mural created close to Anfield as Liverpool forward gets special tribute

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has become the subject of a giant mural from British artist John Culshaw, with the Egyptian superstar immortalised in a painting near Anfield.

The design, which was commissioned by the Anfield Road Traders’ Association as part of a revamp of Anfield Road, is the latest offering from Culshaw, who has previously worked on a goalkeepers mural at the Reds’ training ground and a piece recognising the achievements of former captain Steven Gerrard.

Salah, who has sent records tumbling during his time on Merseyside, now finds himself in illustrious company, with a man that has netted 153 goals through 239 appearances for Liverpool topping a fan poll to determine who would figure in artwork close to the club’s famous stadium.

What does the Salah mural look like?

Getty

Getty

Where is the Mohamed Salah mural in Liverpool?

The design has been painted onto the facade of a building close to Liverpool’s ground.

One of the most iconic venues in world football sits on Anfield Road, which is around 2.7 miles from Liverpool Lime Street train station.

Visitors to the city can make their way to Anfield by heading north up the A59 before veering right onto the A580 and A5089.

Who painted the Mohamed Salah mural?

John Culshaw, who only has one arm following a serious road accident in his younger years, is a painter and decorator by trade who has been involved in several murals that now adorn various landmarks across his native Liverpool.

Article continues below

He has previously worked on paintings depicting Jurgen Klopp, Kenny Dalglish, Bill Shankly and The Beatles.

Culshaw started the Salah mural on March 21, and it was completed on March 30.

Further reading