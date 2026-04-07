Saka out, Rice back… Arteta announces Arsenal’s line-up against Sporting

Mikel Arteta, manager of English side Arsenal, has announced his starting line-up ahead of their clash with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon at the José Alvalade Stadium this Tuesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal have been in impressive form in the Champions League this season, topping their group with a perfect record and beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, finished the group stage in seventh place, securing direct qualification for the round of 16, and managed to knock out Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt 5-3 on aggregate following a historic comeback in the second leg.

Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka and Jurrin Timmer for today’s match due to injury, whilst the London side have welcomed back midfielder Declan Rice following his injury during the recent international break.

Here is Arsenal’s line-up:

Raya – Saliba – White – Gabriel – Odegaard – Guiriris – Trossard – Madueke – Calafiori – Zubimendi – Rice.

Sporting Lisbon manager Rui Borges also announced his team’s line-up, which was as follows:

Rui Silva, Morita, Pedro Gonçalves, Katamo, Francisco Trincão, Araújo, Fresneda, Gonçalo Inácio, Diomande, João Simões, Suárez.

It is worth noting that the winner of this tie will face the winner of the eagerly anticipated Spanish clash between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in the semi-finals.



