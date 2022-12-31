Saka: Man City's draw 'gave Arsenal extra motivation' to defeat Brighton with title hopes swelling

Arsenal drew motivation from Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Everton before their game against Brighton on Saturday, according to Bukayo Saka.

City drew 1-1 with Everton

Arsenal beat Brighton 4-2

Gunners went seven points clear at the top

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal and England wonderkid Bukayo Saka said that Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Everton earlier on Saturday gave them the needed motivation to go and beat Brighton. The Gunners came out 4-2 winners.

No club that's been seven or more points clear at the top of the Premier League at New Year's - where Arsenal currently stand - have gone on to lose the title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We just try and focus on ourselves but when we heard that result it gave us extra motivation to try and press on and get a result today," said Saka to the BBC after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As it stands, Arsenal are set to loosen Manchester City's chokehold on English football and win their first title since 2003-04.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL?: The league leaders have a stern test against Newcastle on January 3.