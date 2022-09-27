‘Leo!’ - Saka earns Messi comparison from Bellingham after super-sub showing for England vs Germany

Bukayo Saka stepped off the bench to star for England in a 3-3 draw with Germany, with a super-sub showing earning him a comparison to Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal winger was introduced by Gareth Southgate just after the hour mark and inspired a remarkable turnaround from the Three Lions that saw them score three times in the space of 12 minutes. Germany struggled to contain Saka’s direct running, as he teed up Mason Mount for England’s second, and Jude Bellingham has likened the 21-year-old’s creative qualities to those of a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham was not the only player to offer a positive response to a social media post from Saka in which he praised the England support at Wembley on Monday, with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Grealish and Reece James also getting involved.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? England’s UEFA Nations League campaign is now over for 2022-23, with relegation suffered out of the A section in that event, but attention is about to switch back to domestic matters as Saka and Arsenal ready themselves for a derby date with north London neighbours Tottenham on Saturday.