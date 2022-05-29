Saint-Etienne suffer violent pitch invasion after Ligue 1 relegation play-off loss to Auxerre

Ryad Boudebouz's miss meant the hosts dropped to Ligue 2 - and sparked ugly scenes at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

Saint-Etienne suffered a violent pitch invasion at the conclusion of their Ligue 1 relegation play-off loss against Auxerre on Sunday, as the club dropped to the second tier of French football for the first time in almost two decades.

Les Verts had been forced to fight back for an equaliser through Mahdi Camara after Hamza Sakhi had netted the opener at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, forcing a penalty shootout.

Pascal Dupraz's side could not find a way back after Ryad Boudebouz missed the opener, and scenes quickly turned ugly after opposition captain Birama Toure netted the clincher from the spot with fans flooding onto the pitch and lobbing flares.

What happened at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard?

Following a game which had seen supporters grow increasingly restless in the stands, Toure's finish sparked a mass invasion from home supporters onto the turf.

Flares were thrown about and players were reportedly forced to be evacuated amid fears and concerns for their safety, reported RMC Sport.

Riot police were subsequently brought in to disperse the crowd, with the fire bridgade also called in after fans attempted to set seats alight in the stands.

What have the club said on the matter?

ASSE released a statement that failed to mention the chaotic scenes at full-time, and instead delivered an address from the owners that hinted at a potential change of power behind the scenes.

"This failure must be accepted," pair Bernard Caiazzo and Roland Romeyer wrote.

"As major shareholders, we take full responsibility for this. In a while, we will announce important news regarding the future of the club and ours."

