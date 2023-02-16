‘I said please!’ - Frustrated Erling Haaland made demand of Man City team-mates after being denied even more goals

A frustrated Erling Haaland did say “please” when asking Manchester City team-mates to become better at spotting his runs.

Striker has scored 32 goals this season

Tally could have been even higher

Blues still working on collective understanding

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian frontman has been a revelation for the reigning Premier League champions during his first season since completing a £51 million ($61m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund, with 32 goals recorded through just 30 appearances. That tally could, however, have been even higher had those around him been more aware of his clever movement in the final third – with the 22-year-old admitting to seeking out talks with certain colleagues.

WHAT THEY SAID: Haaland, who was on target again as City moved to the top of the table with a 3-1 win at Arsenal on Wednesday, has told Amazon Prime when asked how it feels not to be spotted when making the perfect run in behind: “It's frustrating. Either the players don't see me or thinks it's another good chance to do something else. It's up to other players around me. It's about chemistry. I've been here seven months, it's getting a bit to know each other. Really details, we know we're good players, there's other things I could have done better. For me it's more about in the game [vs Villa] I told Rodri 'please look for me in behind'. I said please. I also told Bernardo [Silva] to put it in behind, it didn't happen but things take time. When we learn each other proper, the balls will come. I still got a lot of balls. We want crosses and passes all the time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Haaland is running away with the Premier League Golden Boot and could end the season with multiple honours to his name, he admits that he expects even more from himself in the most demanding of divisions. He added: “For me the most important thing is chances and creating chances because that's a big step of scoring goals. I'm happy but there's more potential in this team. I'm not going to sound arrogant, of course I'm happy. It should have been more. I could have scored more of my chances, maybe had more chances. It's been as I thought, every game is a tough game. A tough competition, I enjoy being here, being in the middle of it, getting those knocks. I like it. It sounds psychopathic but I like getting knocks. It's good sometimes, we need it. I'm happy.”

WHAT NEXT? Haaland and City will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Nottingham Forest.