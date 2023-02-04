Sadness for the Sounders: MLS side squander chance to face Real Madrid as Al Ahly advance in Club World Cup

The Seattle Sounders fell in their first Club World Cup match, losing 1-0 to Al Ahly on a late goal from the Egyptian giants.

Sounders concede late

Deflection off Roldan dooms MLS side

Al Ahly books date with Real Madrid

TELL ME MORE: The match was a largely tepid affair as the Sounders looked like a team a little wary to show their preseason form. While the Sounders didn't tire down the stretch, they didn't look crisp enough to break down Al Ahly, who they outshot 12-9.

The only shot that mattered, though, came in the 88th minute. After seeing the ball strike the crossbar just seconds earlier, Al Ahly's Mohamed Magdy fired a shot, only to see it deflect off of Alex Roldan and past Stefan Frei for the game's lone goal.

THE MVP: When there's only one goal in it, and few shots on frame for either side, the MVP award has to go to the goalscorer. It required a lot of good fortune, and some lackluster Sounders play, but Magdy got the goal needed to push Al Ahly through.

THE BIG LOSER: It was a tough day for the Roldan brothers, with both having a game to forget. Cristian Roldan looked off the pace, struggling to get into the game before being substituted much earlier than most would have expected. And then Alex Roldan was the unfortunate one to be involved in the late goal, despite an otherwise solid game defensively for the Sounders.

WHAT NEXT? The Sounders will be left heartbroken, having squandered a chance to make history against Real Madrid in the next round. Instead, that opportunity will go to Al Ahly, who will face the Spanish giants on Wednesday.

Next up for the Sounders, though, is the start of the MLS season, as they'll look to put this preseason disappointment behind them as they look ahead to a match against the Colorado Rapids on February 26.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐