Sabitzer says YES to Man Utd after missing Bayern training as Chelsea step back from transfer tussle

Manchester United have been given a boost in the race for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer after the player reportedly confirmed his desire to join.

Chelsea and United originally battling

Blues out of race due to other deals

Sabitzer keen on Manchester move

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the 28-year-old has told his agents that he is interested in the project led by Erik Ten Hag. He also revealed that Chelsea have withdrawn from the race for Sabitzer due to pursuing other deals, most notably the long drawn-out negotiations with Benfica for Argentina starlet Enzo Fernandez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are thought to have initiated contract discussions with Sabitzer's current employers, Bayern. The Austria international has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the German side this term, but hasn't always been in Julian Nagelsmann's starting XI.

AND WHAT'S MORE: For United, Sabitzer offers immediate cover for the injured Christian Eriksen, who was revealed to be out until April after sustaining an ankle injury against Reading on Saturday. More generally, though, the 28-year-old will offer a wealth of experience to an area on the pitch for which many fans have repeatedly called for reinforcements, and they will hope for a repeat of Casemiro's exploits this campaign.

WHAT NEXT? With United and Bayern reportedly in direct contact and Sabitzer himself keen on the move, all that remains is for an agreement to be reached in the final hours of deadline day.