'Leading cause of heart attacks' - Ryan Reynolds reacts to another wild Wrexham victory as Paul Mullin and Co hang on to beat Crawley Town after seeing Andy Cannon sent off

Wrexham held onto a 1-0 lead against EFL League Two promotion rivals Crawley Town, despite being reduced to 10 players when Andy Cannon was sent off.

Wrexham returned to winning ways in League Two

Palmer scored early goal but Cannon sent off

Reynolds watched on as Welsh side prevailed

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham secured a narrow 1-0 win over Crawley Town in League Two thanks to an early goal from Ollie Palmer, but had to play the final 24 minutes plus stoppage time with only 10 players after substitute Andy Cannon was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle. Ryan Reynolds, whose co-ownership with fellow actor Rob McElhenney has underpinned the club's return to the EFL, said in an Instagram story that Wrexham are a "leading cause of heart attacks" in his chest after watching the team cling on. Manager Phil Parkinson also said, "the lads have dug really deep" to get the result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Dragons have moved up to seventh with the win, leapfrogging Crawley, and are back into the League Two playoff places after ending a recent run of three league matches without a win that began with a heavy 5-0 defeat to rivals Stockport County last month. Despite being newly promoted from the National League, Wrexham began 2023/24 as one of the favourites to achieve automatic promotion into League One and will now hope to kick on again, having been as high as fourth earlier in the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? There is no international break below the Championship, so Wrexham's promotion challenge continues next weekend (October 14) when they host mid-table Salford City. Before then, however, they face a Tuesday night (October 10) away trip to Crewe Alexandra - one place above them in the league, but level on points - in matchday two of the EFL Trophy group stage.