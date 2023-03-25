Ryan Reynolds' children & wife Blake Lively attend Wrexham's clash with York City as new signing Ben Foster makes his debut

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively and his children were in attendance for Wrexham's match against York City, as Ben Foster returned for the club.

Wrexham host York in National League

Reynolds and family in attendance

Also Foster's debut at the club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood star was snapped inside the Racecourse Ground holding his new-born child alongside his other children and wife Lively, who was taking the photo. The entire Reynolds family were present to cheer on Wrexham, as their battle for promotion from the National League resumed against York on Saturday.

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently three points clear of Notts County in second and having played a game less, the Red Dragons will have been buoyed by the return of Foster. The former Watford and Manchester United shot stopper enjoyed a loan spell at Wrexham back in 2005, and came out of retirement on Thursday to sign on a free transfer until the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? After hosting York on Saturday, the club joint-owned by Reynolds and 'It's Always Sunny' star Rob McElhenney will play host to Oldham in a week's time.