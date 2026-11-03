Ryan Gravenberch blow for Liverpool! Midfielder sidelined with heel injury as Andoni Iraola names 22-man squad for Fenerbahce clash

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Liverpool have been dealt a fresh injury setback ahead of their European travels after Ryan Gravenberch was ruled out of the upcoming Champions League fixture against Fenerbahce. The Dutch midfielder will not be part of the group heading to Turkiye as the Reds look to maintain their strong form on the continent.

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Midfield setback for the Reds

Gravenberch has been officially ruled out of the trip to Istanbul after sustaining a heel injury that prevents him from taking part in the matchday four fixture. The former Bayern Munich man will not be on the plane with his teammates, remaining instead on Merseyside to begin his recovery process.

The club confirmed that the 24-year-old will stay behind at the AXA Training Centre to undergo specialised treatment with the medical department, stating: Ryan Gravenberch has been ruled out of Liverpool’s Champions League fixture at Fenerbahce. A heel injury means the midfielder will not be part of the Reds’ travelling squad for Wednesday’s meeting with the Turkish side in Istanbul. He will instead remain at the AXA Training Centre to undergo treatment with the club’s medical team."

The growing injury list

Gravenberch is not the only player currently occupying a spot on the injury list at Anfield. The Reds are still feeling the sting of Jeremie Frimpong’s sudden absence, with the Dutch international ruled out after sustaining an untimely muscle strain just moments into his second-half cameo against Brentford.

To make matters worse, Merseyside staff are being forced to play the waiting game with long-term defensive casualties Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni. Northern Ireland star Bradley remains on the grueling road to full fitness following major knee surgery, while promising Italian defender Leoni has suffered frustrating setbacks in his recovery from a complex ACL tear, stretching Liverpool’s backline resources to their absolute limits.

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Iraola selects travelling party

Despite the absence of Gravenberch, Liverpool have confirmed a 22-man squad for the journey to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. The group includes key senior figures such as Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and Alexis Mac Allister, alongside several promising youngsters like Rio Ngumoha and Jayden Danns. The squad departed from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Tuesday morning to begin their final preparations in Turkiye.

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The Reds are looking to secure a vital result in Istanbul to strengthen their position in the league phase table. Iraola will have to find the right balance in his engine room without the mobility of Gravenberch, potentially handing more responsibility to the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai or Wataru Endo. The travelling party also features summer signing Florian Wirtz, who will be expected to provide the creative spark in what promises to be a hostile atmosphere.

Focus turns to Istanbul

The focus now shifts entirely to the pitch as the squad prepares for the kick-off on Wednesday. With no players currently serving suspensions, the tactical choices available to Iraola are solely dictated by fitness and form. The match serves as a crucial test of Liverpool's squad depth, especially with the busy winter period approaching. For now, the Reds must prove they can produce a top-tier European performance without one of their most improved performers of the season as they hunt for three points on the road.