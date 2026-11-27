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Ruben Amorim has urged his AC Milan side to sharpen their focus on the "small details" despite securing a resilient 4-2 comeback victory over Olympiacos in the Europa League. The Rossoneri manager saw his team turn the tide in Athens, but he remains wary of the defensive vulnerabilities that allowed the Greek giants to take an early lead.

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Amorim demands focus despite Athens victory

Milan produced a spirited second-half display to overturn a two-goal deficit and claim a vital win away at Olympiacos on Thursday night. While the result provides a significant boost to their European aspirations, Amorim was quick to temper the celebrations by highlighting the recurring errors that plagued his side during the opening stages of the contest. The Portuguese tactician admitted that while the victory is a turning point for the club's continental campaign, the defensive lapses cannot be ignored.

"It is a success that definitely changes our future," Amorim explained in his post-match assessment with Sky Sport Italia. "Winning this match makes a big difference compared to coming out of it with no points. We did well in the second half, but we made many mistakes again and we must analyse them. This match gave us a lot of information. It showed us what we need to improve on, but also the spirit we have at this moment."

Addressing the pressure of expectation

The Milan boss elaborated on the psychological demands of managing a club of such stature, noting that the mental strain often outweighs the physical fatigue of a busy schedule. With fixtures coming thick and fast, maintaining a high level of performance is becoming a test of character for his squad as they navigate multiple competitions simultaneously.

"I think the biggest problem is the concentration on the small details," Amorim continued. "We must improve in managing every set piece, in the way we defend the goal, in the positions to hold and the plays to make. From a technical point of view, there are good days and other less good ones, but for me, concentration is the most important thing. Sometimes playing every three days is difficult from a physical point of view, but it can be even more difficult to live with the pressure of having to win every time. We must improve on this too."

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Building belief through resilience

The dramatic nature of the win in Piraeus served as a stark contrast to Milan's recent outing against Benfica. Amorim noted that while the performance against the Portuguese side was arguably better in patches, the clinical edge shown against Olympiacos was the missing ingredient that finally allowed the team to see the fruits of their labor.

"It's a beautiful feeling. If you look closely at the match against Benfica, we had our opportunities and sometimes one goal is enough to change a match," Amorim concluded. "I believe that against Benfica we were closer to the goal than we were today. Today we conceded a goal on the counter-attack and that changed the game. It's like in life, sometimes you have to see to believe. We need to see our team playing well to believe in the path we are taking. When we see that we are capable of recovering from two goals down and scoring four, the team's confidence also grows."

Milan turn focus to struggling Cagliari

Milan have finally ended their long-standing Greek hoodoo, securing a landmark away victory after previously enduring a barren run of four draws and two defeats—most notably a painful 3-1 setback against Olympiacos back in December 2018. That breakthrough triumph provides the Rossoneri with vital momentum as they shift their focus back to domestic duties in Serie A. Up next is a Monday trip to face a struggling Cagliari side, who enter the clash low on confidence having slumped to six defeats in their last seven outings.