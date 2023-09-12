Roy Keane loves the NFL! Man Utd legend watches New York Jets' dramatic win over Buffalo Bills and poses for photo with former American football star Nick Mangold

Roy Keane exchanged signed shirts with NFL hero Nick Mangold as the former midfielder watched the match between New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

Keane in New York to see the Jets

Met NFL legend Mangold

Jets beat Bills by overtime touchdown

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United star was pictured beside Mangold at the MetLife Stadium where the NFL match took place. Keane was holding a Jets jersey with Mangold and No. 74 signed by the former center, while Mangold held up a signed United shirt.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Ireland midfielder witnessed a dramatic affair as the Jets beat the Bills in overtime. The match was tied at 16-16 after four quarters but the home team managed to get another touchdown in overtime.

WHAT NEXT? Keane will likely return to England to return to his Premier League pundit duty over the weekend, while the Jets will take on the Dallas Cowboys on September 17.