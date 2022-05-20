Rose sacked by Borussia Dortmund after one trophyless season at the helm

Marco Rose has been sacked as manager of Borussia Dortmund after spending just one trophyless season in charge of the Bundesliga heavyweights.

The 45-year-old tactician inherited the reins at Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2021 having showcased his talents across stints at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

He was, however, to find the going tough with BVB and ended the 2021-22 campaign eight points adrift of champions Bayern Munich and with no major silverware collected.

Why have Dortmund decided to sack Rose?

With more expected of a club that had the likes of Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and Jude Bellingham on its books this season, another change is being made in the dugout.

A statement from Dortmund reads: “BVB and Coach Marco Rose end their relationship.

“Following an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, Watzke, Zorc, Kehl, and Sammer, the club has decided to move forward, and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity.”

