Rooney's D.C. United add Klich from Leeds on Designated Player deal

D.C. United have signed Mateusz Klich as a Designated Player with the Polish star joining the club from Leeds.

Klich joins D.C. United

Ex-Leeds star becomes third DP alongside Benteke and Fountas

Rooney headed into first full season in charge

WHAT HAPPENED? Klich has signed a contract that will keep him in D.C. through 2024 with an option for 2025. He'd been with Leeds since 2017, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 while remaining a key member of their squad throughout their time in the top flight.

Klich is D.C's third DP, joining Christian Benteke and Taxi Fountas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a busy offseason for Wayne Rooney's D.C. United, with the club being totally overhauled since the Manchester United legend's arrival as head coach last season. Last summer, D.C. signed Benteke, Victor Palsson, Miguel Berry and Ravel Morrison, while this offseason has already seen the club add Pedro Santos, Tyler Miller, Mohnad Jeahze, Ryan, Alex Bono and Derrick Williams in addition to Klich.

The 2023 season will be Rooney's first full season in charge with the club. The 2022 campaign was a difficult one for Rooney, who joined midseason and led D.C. to just nine points from 14 games amid a total roster overhaul.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Mateusz is a first-rate midfielder who will add top-level experience to our roster,” Rooney said in a statement. “I’ve been watching him since he helped lead Leeds to promotion to the Premier League and his vision, range of passing, and scoring ability will be a huge asset for us this season.”

WHAT NEXT FOR D.C. UNITED? D.C. is set to open the MLS season on February 25 with a home match against Toronto FC.