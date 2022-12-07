Ronaldo transfer ruled out by PSG president as Portugal star's options continue to reduce

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has ruled out making an offer for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now a free agent.

Al-Khelaifi ruled out potential move for CR7

Claims he wouldn't fit with Messi, Neymar, Mabppe

Leaves Ronaldo with few options at club level

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Khelaifi, who has expressedan interest in England and Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, recognised the quality of the veteran forward, but argued it would be difficult to fit him in a PSG team boasting such an embarrassment of riches up front.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about potentially signing Ronaldo following his departure from Manchester United, the PSG president told Sky News: "The three players that we have [Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe], it's very difficult, but I wish him all the best. He's fantastic and he's still an amazing player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have become the latest side to discard any potential move for the forward, after Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn ruled his club out of the race in late November. It had been rumoured that Ronaldo had agreed a blockbuster €400m move to Saudi outfit Al Nassr, although the 37-year-old has since denied those claims, meaning one of the game's all-time greats is left with very few options for his next destination.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Ronaldo's absence from Tuesday's starting line-up against Switzerland in the last-16 of the World Cup was the first time he's started on the bench for Portugal at a major tournament since 2008 (also against Switzerland), ending a 31-game streak.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Any decision Ronaldo makes on his future will likely be made after the World Cup, where he will hope to return to the starting eleven in Portugal's quarter-final clash against Morocco on Saturday.