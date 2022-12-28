Ronaldo told his 'special' Man Utd legacy remains intact as Eriksen admits to feeling 'sad' over his exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United has made Christian Eriksen 'sad' but he insists the forward's legacy at the club 'is special'.

Ronaldo terminated contract in November

Eriksen 'sad' at his departure

Forward tipped to join Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese attacker parted ways with Manchester United back in November after the mutual termination of his contract following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. His departure from Old Trafford has made Eriksen 'sad' and the Danish midfielder believes that although United have moved on from the forward, which was evident in their recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Ronaldo's legacy at the club will remain 'special'.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First of all we are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it. You feel that the next game after, people will forget what it was like before and now our focus is really like he is not here. His legacy and his name at any club is special and for me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is being tipped to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr in a multi-year deal worth €200m (£176.2m) per season that will also allow him to become the face of a Saudi bid to win hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup. However, Al Nassr president Musli Al-Muammar has once again refuted the speculations of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the club. "[Reports on] Ronaldo are not right and most of what has been written and said in the media is a lie," he said after the club's 2-2 draw with Al Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERIKSEN & RONALDO? The Manchester United midfielder will be back in action on New Year's Eve against Wolves, while Ronaldo is being tipped to complete a medical ahead of sealing his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.