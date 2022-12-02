Ronaldo starts as Portugal seek to avoid Brazil in last 16 of 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal’s starting XI for a final group stage clash with South Korea despite a last-16 spot already being secure.

All-time great set to face South Korea

Progress to knockout rounds guaranteed

Santos' side eager to wrap up top spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernando Santos’ side are guaranteed to make their way out of Group H and into the knockout stages, with maximum points having been taken from meetings with Ghana and Uruguay. They are, however, eager to wrap up top spot and avoid a potential showdown with Brazil – who currently lead Group G – and that means Ronaldo, as the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football, will be asked to lead the attack once again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A positive result of any kind will be enough for Portugal to finish top of their section, with only defeat against Korea - coupled with a big win for Ghana over Uruguay – set to see them knocked from the summit.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 ⚡ ✊ Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira



This is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/uFLTIV0sg6 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) December 2, 2022

WHAT NEXT? Portugal will be hoping to face the runners-up from Group G in their next fixture, which looks like being Switzerland as things stand, and Santos will be hoping that selection gambles do not backfire as he seeks to keep key men fit and firing in pursuit of a global crown – with Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix among those to have been rotated out against Korea.