Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr fans after Saudi side draw with Kylian Mbappe-less PSG in pre-season

Aditya Gokhale
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty Images
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrK. MbappéPSGShowbizLigue 1Pro LeaguePSG vs Al Nassr

As Paris Saint-Germain began their pre-season they faced Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a goalless draw.

WHAT HAPPENED? Post-match, Ronaldo took to Instagram with a message for Al-Nassr fans where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner praised the performance of his side against strong opposition. Ronaldo failed to score on the night and had a rather unspectacular outing, however, the Portuguese icon will be sure to turn up as the pre-season continues.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo captioned his post: "Good performance against a strong team. Pre-season preparations continue!💪🏼 Fantastic welcome from the fans here in Japan 🇯🇵🙌🏼"

THE GOSSIP: PSG have been in the news recently with a certain name missing from the lineup against Al-Nassr, Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was shockingly dropped from the pre-season squad after he refused to sign a new contract with the Parisians. Mbappe now seems very likely on his way out with Al-Nassr's rivals Al-Hilal turning up as a potential destination.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Hilal will next face off against last season's Champions League finalists, Inter Milan in their final pre-season friendly in Japan.

