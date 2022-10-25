Ronaldo returns to Man Utd training after serving punishment for Spurs strop - but transfer talk continues to rage

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to team training at Manchester United having been forced to train alone after walking out of the win against Tottenham.

Left the stadium during Spurs victory

Frozen out of squad for Chelsea draw

But now back with his teammates

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old has been pictured back amongst the rest of the team at Carrington after he was briefly exiled for his behaviour in the game against Tottenham. He is also understood to be back in contention for a place in the team as the Red Devils prepare to host Moldovan side Sheriff at Old Trafford on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo may have returned to training at Manchester United but that won't stop the ongoing transfer speculation. He continues to be linked with a move away with Chelsea and Napoli among the teams that are mentioned in regard to a potential January transfer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Portuguese star was not the only player back in training at Carrington earlier today. Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also made their returns following injury problems.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Given Manchester United's recent strong form in his absence, it seems unlikely that he will return to Premier League action in a hurry. Although, he has been a regular starter in the Europa League this season so he may come straight back in for the visit of Sheriff.