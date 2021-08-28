Ronaldo return to Man Utd is 'perfect business', says Mourinho

The veteran striker caused a stir on Friday by returning to the Premier League after 12 years in Spain and Italy

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho approves of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford, while offering his opinions on the effect that move might have on the Serie A title race.

Ronaldo was confirmed as a United player on Friday after leaving Juventus in a move worth an initial €15 million (£13m/$18m).

It is his second spell with the Red Devils, having come to prominence at the club as a youngster before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

“The only thing I say and it seems basic and logical to me, if Juve are happy, if Cristiano is happy and United are happy, then it’s the perfect business,” Mourinho, who worked alongside Ronaldo during his time at Madrid, told reporters in Saturday's press conference.

“There’s no need to talk about Cristiano. For 20 years he has written history, there’s nothing to comment.”

The loss of Ronaldo may hinder Juventus' chances of regaining the Serie A title they lost to Inter last season; but Mourinho, now at the helm of Roma, is not tempted to play up his team's own chances in 2021-22.

“Scudetto? That’s a question for [Inter coach] Simone Inzaghi, not for me," he added.

Mourinho could also find himself losing a striker this summer, as reports emerge linking Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral with a move away from the Eternal City.

“I’m counting on him. We need three forwards. Two forwards are too big a risk for a whole season, sometimes we want to play with two,” he explained.

“There are games in the Conference League on Thursday, travelling. He’s a quality player, he has adapted well, has scored goals, works well, he’s a professional. No, I wouldn’t like him to leave.”

