Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after summer of links to Manchester United and PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training at Juventus amid a summer of speculation regarding his future.

The 36-year-old has made a delayed start to his pre-season programme after playing for Portugal at Euro 2020.

Questions were asked prior, during and after the tournament of where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be playing his club football in 2021-22 - but he is back in Italy.

Who else is back with Juve?

The 36-year-old arrived back in Turin on Sunday after a post-European Championship break.

He is not the only one to have returned to the Juve fold on the back of international duty. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, French midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski are also stepping up their training regimes.

What's the latest on Ronaldo?

The five-time Ballon d'Or was the star attraction when the Juve squad entered their training base on Monday. Ronaldo was happy to stop and sign a few autographs and pose for pictures as supporters descended on Vinovo.

He has entered the final year of his contract with the Serie A giants and is yet to agree an extension.

There has been plenty of talk regarding moves elsewhere, with a second stint at Manchester United regularly mentioned.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked for some time, while fresh starts in MLS or Asia have also been mooted.

Juve have, however, been quick to say they have no intention of parting with a proven winner as they prepare to chase down silverware again under Massimiliano Allegri.

Club vice-president Pavel Nedved said: "Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he'll be back on Monday and will stay with us."

The Portuguese is back and will be looking to add to a roll of honour in 2021-22 that already includes two Serie A titles and 101 goals from 133 appearances for the Bianconeri.

