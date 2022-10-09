'Congratulations Cristiano!' - Ronaldo hailed by Man Utd boss Ten Hag for 'massive performance' after reaching 700-goal mark at Everton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for a ''massive performance'' after seeing him score his 700th career goal at Everton.

Ronaldo came on for Martial

Ronaldo scored to give United a 2-1 win

700th club goal for Portugal star

WHAT HAPPENED? After Anthony Martial suffered an early injury against Everton, Ronaldo was subbed on and scored both United's winner and his 700th goal in club football. The Red Devils triumphed by a 2-1 score line at Goodison Park, with summer signing Antony also finding the net.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if he thinks anyone else will break the 700-goal mark, Ten Hag told BBC Sport post-match: "It's difficult to say. It's clear to say it is a massive performance from the player. Congratulations to Cristiano. I'm happy for him. Also, that was his first goal this season in the Premier League so it will help him to score more goals in the coming weeks.

"All 11 players have to bring it on the pitch. Resilience. Winning attitude. You have to do it with 11. The spirit of the team is quite good. We have to keep improving that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial's injury could open the door for Ronaldo to seal a regular spot in Ten Hag's lineup. The 37-year-old has only started once for United in the Premier League so far this season, but has been ever-present in their opening three matches in the Europa League.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Manchester United have a midweek Europa League fixture against Omonia before attention turns to a Premier League meeting with Newcastle on October 16.