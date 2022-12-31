Ronaldo explains why he joined 'inspiring' Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr following Man Utd release

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained the reasons that prompted him to join Saudi club Al-Nassr following his release by Manchester United.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr

Vision of the club impressed him

Will earn $75 million per year

WHAT HAPPENED? Following weeks of speculation, Al-Nassr confirmed on Friday that the club has reached an agreement with the Portuguese superstar to sign him in a deal worth $75 million per year.

WHAT THEY SAID: After joining the club, Ronaldo said, "I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them, help the club to achieve success."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner becomes the most high-profile player ever to grace Asian football.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Al-Nassr

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While it is unlikely that Ronaldo will feature in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, he may feature in the club's first match in 2023 on January 5 against Al-Ta'ee.