Ronaldo desperate to see Guardiola or Ancelotti manage the Brazil national team and 'change history'

Brazil legend Ronaldo would love to see a manager of the calibre of Pep Guardiola or Carlo Ancelotti take charge of the Selecao.

Tite set to step down

Ronaldo would love European coach

Says new boss could make history

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil coach Tite has announced he will step down after the 2022 World Cup. The Selecao have never had a non-Brazilian coach but have been linked with an approach for Pep Guardiola, although GOAL can confirm no formal offer has been made. Ronaldo has admitted he would be thrilled to see a top-class coach such as Guardiola or Carlo Ancelotti take charge of the national team.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I would love it," he told The Guardian. "A European not just with the Brazilian national team but the entire Brazilian football industry. A Pep or an Ancelotti could be historic, it could change our history for 100 years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola's contract at Man City expires at the end of the season and it's not clear yet if he will extend his stay with the Premier League champions. Meanwhile, Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid as manager in 2021 and signed a three-year deal with Los Blancos.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Tite's side are one of the favourites for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Selecao have been drawn in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.