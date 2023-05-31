Romelu Lukaku spotted with rap diva Megan Thee Stallion as Inter & Argentina stars attended Lautaro Martinez's wedding - but Lionel Messi was a no-show

Romelu Lukaku attended Inter team-mate Lautaro Martinez's wedding alongside rap star Megan Thee Stallion, but Lionel Messi was nowhere to be seen.

Lautaro got married last weekend

Lukaku attended with rap diva Meg

But Messi went to Coldplay concert

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup winning-forward tied the knot with wife Agustina Gandolfo last weekend at a ceremony at Lake Como, where several high-profile celebrities were in attendance. Lukaku, the other half of a strike partnership at Inter which has generated 59 combined goal contributions this season, appeared to bring rap diva Megan Thee Stallion along as his plus-one. The Belgian recently broke up with his long-term partner, and both he and the musician are signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label.

IG: paesano_luigi

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Lukaku and his special guest made waves with their appearance, Lautaro's Argentina team-mate and captain Lionel Messi was conspicuous by his absence. Fellow World Cup stars such as Emiliano Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez were seen at the glorious ceremony in northern Italy, but Messi was instead pictured at a Coldplay concert that saw him miss Ligue 1's awards night with Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? After celebrating his team-mate's special day, the Belgian forward will hope to feature alongside Lautaro as Inter prepare to take on Pep Guardiola's near-indomitable Manchester City in the Champions League final on June 10. Before that, though, Lukaku and Co will travel to Torino in their final Serie A matchup on Saturday.