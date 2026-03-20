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Rome hit by Koné setback: out for three to four weeks, misses Inter clash

The latest news from the Giallorossi treatment room following the Europa League match against Bologna.

There is no good news for Roma. The results of Manu Koné’s medical tests were confirmed this afternoon, and they are not positive: the Giallorossi midfielder underwent tests following the injury he sustained yesterday in the Europa League against Bologna.


MISSES INTER - The verdict from the scans confirms a flexor injury for the Frenchman, who will therefore not be joining Didier Deschamps’ national team: Koné is set to be sidelined for around three to four weeks. No Inter for him when the season resumes, then, and he is also a doubt for the Pisa match on 12 April.


NEWS ON SOULE' - As reported by Il Tempo, there is also news regarding Matias Soule: the Argentine is expected to join the squad for the first time next week. The striker is therefore aiming to return after the international break, against Inter.

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