WATCH: Roma Under-19s score unreal team goal against Milan featuring backheels, nutmegs and a one-touch finish

Roma's youth team scored a superb team goal in a 4-1 win over AC Milan that had just about everything.

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma's youth team showed how it's done with a fabulous goal on Saturday. The move started with the goalkeeper and finished with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area that flew into the back of the net. Along the way the way there were bags of possession, a nutmeg, and a backheel flick as I Giallorossi' kids turned on the style.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's the sort of goal that will have Roma fans purring and excited about the future of the club. They ended up winning the game against AC Milan 4-1 on what was a very good day for the capital club.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? The club's senior side are in action on Sunday against Serie A leaders Napoli. The Giallorossi can cut the gap at the top to just a point with a victory at the Stadio Olimpico.