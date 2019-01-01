Rodrygo: When I met Zidane I was shaking with nerves

The teenage sensation was awed by the Real Madrid boss when he met him for the first time

youngster Rodrygo has confessed that he was so nervous when he met head coach Zinedine Zidane that he was shaking.

The 18-year-old made the switch to Los Blancos from Santos in the summer and has already made a positive impression at the Bernabeu, netting a couple of league goals as well as three in the and moving ahead of Vinicius Junior in the pecking order.

He admits, though, that when he was first faced with three-time Champions League winning coach Zidane, he was an anxious bundle.

“When I met Zidane, I started shaking,” he told Real Madrid TV. “I used to watch videos of him when he was a player and he's now my coach.

“It's crazy. I was delighted to meet him but I was so nervous.”

The teenager has settled quickly into life in , where he has been tagged as ‘the next Neymar’.

Indeed, he has previously indicated a willingness to spend the rest of his career at the Bernabeu if everything goes to plan.

“I'm really happy with the way I've started at Real Madrid,” he told the press in November.

“It couldn't have gone better. Everything has gone really well. Things have moved even quicker than I expected, and hopefully I can continue in this vein.

“I haven't really had much adapting to do, because the Brazilians who were already here have given me all the support you need when you go to another country.

“And Madrid... I love Madrid! The climate, the way of life... it reminds me a bit of Sao Paulo. If I can, I'll stay here for good.”

Since moving to the Spanish capital, he has attracted sufficient attention to earn a couple of caps, having debuted for the Selecao last month. He first featured in the Superclasico against , in which he played the final 20 minutes as a replacement for Willian.

Four days later, he was again a substitute, this time for Gabriel Jesus, as Brazil defeated 3-0.

His next aim to earn a spot in the starting XI for Wednesday’s Champions League match with , though Real Madrid have already secured their progress in the competition as they chase a fourth title in five years.