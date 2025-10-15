How to get Rock in Rio 2026 tickets: Ticket prices, resale & more

There's nothing like enjoying some of the biggest musicians at a summer festival. If you're looking to attend next year, then you can't beat Rock in Rio 2026. It will be back for two weekends in June 2026, and the line-up is looking amazing. This time, you'll see Katy Perry and Rod Stewart as headliners at the festival in what promises to be an unforgettable performance for music fans across the world.

In addition to the headliners are Grandson, Calema, NAPA and Kaiser Chiefs as stellar additions to the lineup. Rap fans can look forward to the likes of Cypress Hill and Pedro Sampaio for pure party and rhythm, perfect for dancing at sunset. Portugal natives will know NAPA, a pop-rock band from Madeira. Their presence is reminiscent of Portugal’s oceanic DNA - perfect for a festival.

The demand for tickets is already at an all-time high, so you have to be quick to secure any available tickets. With tickets set to sell out fast, it’s crucial to know exactly when and where to look to secure your spot. Here at GOAL, we’ve got all the information you need to navigate the ticket-buying process, from official sales to trusted resale platforms, and here's everything you need to know.

Where to buy Rock in Rio 2026 tickets?

Tickets for Rock in Rio 2026 went on sale on June 6th, 2026.

If you are unable to secure tickets on the official site, don't panic. The secondary market is your next best optio, where platforms like StubHub and Viagogo are well-known and reputable sites where you can find tickets from other fans at the last-minute.

How much are Rock in Rio 2026 tickets?

Ticket prices can vary widely depending on the venue, seat location, and demand.

Here's a closer look at what all the packages include so you can choose the best one for you:

On resale sites, though, while you might find tickets for less than face value closer to the event, it is more likely that tickets will be more expensive as the shows sell out and demand surges.

Who's playing Rock in Rio 2026?

Rock in Rio 2026 will take place across two weekends on June 20th - 21st and June 27th - 28th, 2026.

It will be four days of pure vibes and musical magic, with some of the biggest names performing across multiple genres in music.

When June 20th - 21st & 27th - 28th Where Lisbon, Portugal Tickets Tickets from €78

Weekend 1: June 20th & 21st

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry will be performing on June 20th as the singer with global hits like 'The ‘Teenage Dream’ and ‘I Kissed A Girl’ will bring her usual infectious energy and a setlist of chart-topping hits.

If you like dance hits, then you'll be happy to hear Brazilian DJ and singer Pedro Sampaio will also perform on the same day. He's known for his hits 'Dançarina' and 'Pocpoc.

Other names that have been recently announced include musical duo Calema, who deliver a dynamic mix of afrobeat, reggae, and hip-hop, and Portuguese Indie band Napa.

Linkin Park will be taking to the stage on June 21st. Following the tragic passing of the iconic frontman Chester Bennington, the band has reformed with Emily Montgomery taking up lead vocals.

That same day, you could also find yourself singing your lungs out to ‘I Predict A Riot’ with Kaiser Chiefs, with hip hop group Cypress Hill and Grandson also on the line-up for the first weekend.

Weekend 2: June 27th & 28th

The legend that is Rod Stewart joined the lineup as headliner on June 27th, which is the dedicated day for ‘Legends of Rock’. Fresh off his ‘Legends slot’ set at Glastonbury, for fans it will surely be a trip down music memory lane with the star's large repertoire of chart-topping hits from rock ballads to disco-leaning tunes.

Across the same weekend, you can also enjoy performances from pioneering Portuguese rock bands, including Xutos & Pontapés, GNR, UHF, and Táxi – as well as alt-pop artist Syro.

Where is Rock in Rio 2026 taking place?

Rock in. Rio 2026 will take place at Parque Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal. Parque Tejo is a lush green space near the river Trancã.

If you're looking for a place to stay in Lisbon, Portugal, for Rock in Rio 2026, make sure to do so ASAP. Indio is a highly sought-after destination with a plethora of fantastic hotels, villas, and apartments for Parque Tejo to turn into the biggest festival in Portugal for 2026.

What is Rock in Rio?

Originally from Brazil, Rock In Rio is a multi-genre festival first created by Roberto Medina, who started it all in 1985. It's been a staple in the annual worldwide festival line-up every year and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025. Since that very first festival over a decade ago, it has expanded internationally, whilst this year, they also celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Lisbon iteration.

The name might suggest that it’s purely rock music, but that's far from the truth. The festival throughout the years has had a diverse lineup, spanning a variety of genres including pop, electronica, hip-hop and many more. Performers in the past have included the likes of Madonna, Amy Winehouse, The Rolling Stones, Black Eyed Peas and Justin Bieber.