Roberto Mancini to become new Saudi Arabia manager after shock Italy resignation - and his first game on the touchline will be at St James' Park

Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini is reportedly set to be unveiled as the new head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team.

Mancini set to become Saudi Arabia head coach

Will be unveiled on August 28

First match will be against Costa Rica at St. James' Park

WHAT HAPPENED? Just over two weeks after resigning as Italy's head coach, Mancini is now all set to take charge of the Saudi Arabia national team. The Italian will be unveiled as the national team's new manager on Monday in Riyadh, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mancini, who guided Italy to a brilliant Euro 2020 triumph two years back, will reportedly earn €25m per year after signing a four-year deal as Saudi Arabia's new coach. His first game in charge will be against Costa Rica in an international friendly on September 8 at Newcastle United's home ground, St. James' Park.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SAUDI ARABIA? The Green Falcons are set to face Costa Rica and South Korea on September 8 and 12 respectively in friendly matches during the upcoming international break. Mancini's first major challenge will be at the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Saudi will face either Cambodia or Pakistan in their opening group stage match.