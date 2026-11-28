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Roberto Mancini has blasted Serie A's "embarrassing" lack of domestic talent after being forced to call up inexperienced teenagers for Italy's Nations League campaign. With the national side missing out on the quarter-finals, the head coach admitted he must take bold risks to rebuild the squad.

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Mancini turns to youth in Nations League

Mancini has revealed that a shortage of domestic players in Serie A left him little option but to hand international call-ups to youngsters with minimal top-flight experience. Speaking in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, the Italy coach addressed his recent squad selections.

Ahead of this month's Nations League fixtures, Mancini drafted several teenagers into the national team camp, including youth players Riccardo Cassano and Simone Lontani. The move came during a mixed international window for Italy, who defeated France before a 4-1 loss to Belgium ended their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

'Embarrassing' Serie A numbers force change

At the heart of Mancini's frustration is the shrinking pool of eligible players competing regularly in Italy's top division. With domestic representation dropping sharply, the coach believes he must look beyond established club regulars to keep the national side competitive.

"I was forced to (call up young players), given that the proportion of Italian players in Serie A has fallen to 30%. It's an embarrassing figure," Mancini admitted. "I have no choice but to seek out young players with potential who are capable of developing."

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Club indifference and a 20-year problem

Italy's current struggles come against a sobering recent backdrop. Despite being four-time world champions, the national side have failed to qualify for the last three World Cups. Against Belgium, Mancini showed his willingness to trust emerging talent by handing an international debut to 20-year-old striker Alphadjo Cisse, who has scored ten goals for AC Milan this season. Mancini insists the structural issue is nothing new and expects no favours from domestic teams.

"I have to take risks by fielding them in important matches," he said. "The clubs have no interest in the national team, which has to find its own solutions. There's no point in complaining about the situation that has existed for at least 20 years, we simply have to scout for players and give them experience, even if it means risking a few defeats."

A long-term gamble for Italy's future

With their Nations League campaign over at the group stage, Italy now face a defining period of transition. The national team will continue scouting emerging prospects and fast-tracking them into senior international football. Although this approach carries the risk of short-term setbacks, Italy clearly hopes that this early experience will ultimately pay off on the biggest stage.